Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0869 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $85.07 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,700.05 or 0.99769179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010732 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00167269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09295789 USD and is up 9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $5,531,025.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

