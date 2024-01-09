Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 24.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.