Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

MDLZ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 926,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

