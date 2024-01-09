Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 57,776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,520. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $286.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.