Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 19,700 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $262.64. The stock had a trading volume of 198,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,525. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average of $246.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

