Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 21,772 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.64. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

