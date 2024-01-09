Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 48,939 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,939 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.09. 23,458,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,799,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

