Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
