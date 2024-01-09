Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

