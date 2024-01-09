Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $6,526.99 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.35 or 0.00527038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00139444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00310842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00194812 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,235,708 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

