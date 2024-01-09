Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $168.40

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 168.40 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 168.95 ($2.15), with a volume of 2290377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.57).

A number of research analysts have commented on ONT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 392.80 ($5.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,229.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

