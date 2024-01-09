Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.18.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.