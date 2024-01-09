Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.13. 1,672,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

