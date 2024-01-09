Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.49, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.