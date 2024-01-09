Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.90.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,786,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

