Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.23. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 19,430 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $924.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 30,500 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $259,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,311,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,197,546.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 595,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 1,037,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,278,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

