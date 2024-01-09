Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.78.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $204.20 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

