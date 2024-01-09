PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 347.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PCTEL during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

