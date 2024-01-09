Perella Weinberg Partners’ (PWP) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $96,216.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

