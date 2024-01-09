Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $11,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.3 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,622,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

