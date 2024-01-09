Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,573 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

