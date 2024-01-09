PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

PG&E stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

