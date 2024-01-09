PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PGTI stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $14,689,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $12,880,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

