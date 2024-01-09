Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $12.95. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands.

Pharming Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $866.87 million, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.