Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT Raised to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $503.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $110,928.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 3,760,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,595 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $15,031,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $12,172,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,647,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 561,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

