Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) Sector Weight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOC. Compass Point decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 484.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

