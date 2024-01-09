PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
