PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 64,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 298,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

