Piper Sandler Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $177.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

