PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PJT. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

