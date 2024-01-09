Planning Directions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,337,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,344. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

