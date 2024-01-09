Planning Directions Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 85,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,069. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.91 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

