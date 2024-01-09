Planning Directions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.65. 108,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,138. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

