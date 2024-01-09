Planning Directions Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.89. 31,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.76. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

