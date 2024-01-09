Planning Directions Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $157.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

