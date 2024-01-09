Planning Directions Inc. Sells 292 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises about 0.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.81. 46,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

