Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $6,898,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.