POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $90.35

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.35, but opened at $87.51. POSCO shares last traded at $87.35, with a volume of 25,108 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 187.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

