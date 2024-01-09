PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $146.33. 237,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,860. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.64. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.81.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

