PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

PPL Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 609,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

