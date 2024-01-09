Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $129.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prothena

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.29. Prothena has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $748,150. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Prothena by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prothena by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after acquiring an additional 223,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.