Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 367,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,225,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $748,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

