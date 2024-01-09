Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Publicis Groupe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $23.29 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.
About Publicis Groupe
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.