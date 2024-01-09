Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,657 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.17% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 150,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SAMG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.