Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.50% of Flexsteel Industries worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.13 million. Research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flexsteel Industries

About Flexsteel Industries

(Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.