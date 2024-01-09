Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

