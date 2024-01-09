Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electromed by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Electromed by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.84.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

