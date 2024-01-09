Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,485 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Gambling.com Group worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GAMB opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.16 million, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

