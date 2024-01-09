Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 165,876 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.14% of PHX Minerals worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at PHX Minerals

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHX. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

About PHX Minerals

(Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

