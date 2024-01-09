Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,770 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1,990.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

