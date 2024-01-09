Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,835 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,835 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACR opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 83.93, a quick ratio of 83.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Insider Transactions at ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,982.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 691,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,393,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 9,840 shares of company stock worth $197,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.