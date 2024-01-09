PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 3,234 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $26.50.

PureTech Health Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.